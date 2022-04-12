Australia shares rise as firm commodity prices boost energy, mining stocks

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday, with firmer commodity prices boosting energy and mining stocks, while shares of EML Payments EML.AX soared after the payment solutions provider disclosed takeover discussions with Bain Capital.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,477.7 by 0106 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.4% on Tuesday.

Leading gains on the benchmark, energy stocks .AXEJ added 1.6% to mark its best day in more than a week, as oil prices climbed on easing lockdowns in Shanghai, and Russian oil and gas condensate production falling to 2020 lows. O/R

Sector leaders Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively

EML Payments jumped as much as 14.3%, its biggest intraday percentage gain since November, after confirming it had potential takeover discussions with U.S.-based private equity firm Bain Capital earlier this year. EML, however, added that the discussions have now ceased.

Miners .AXMM rose 0.7% on a jump in iron ore prices, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP BHP.AX gaining 1.1% and 0.1%, respectively. IRONORE/

Australians started arriving in New Zealand on Wednesday, after the country opened its borders to Australian travellers for the first time since mid-2021.

Shares of Webjet WEB.AX and Flight Center Travel Group FLT.AX rose as much as 4.3% and 2.9% each.

Oil explorer Viva Energy climbed as much as 2% after it approved funding to upgrade processing capability at Geelong Refinery.

A survey conducted by National Australia Bank NAB.AX showed business conditions in the country picked up sharply in March as firms saw strong sales and labour conditions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.17% to 11,869.4, ahead of the country's central bank rate decision later in the day.

New Zealand's central bank will likely opt for a modest 25 basis point interest rate hike, but it is set to raise by slightly more this year as a whole than previously thought, a Reuters poll of economists found.

