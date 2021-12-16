Australia shares rise as cenbank seen staying dovish

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, a day after the country's central bank seemingly committed to leaving interest rates at a record low next year, while a blow-out monthly jobs report also lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO gained 0.5% to 7,331 by 2344 GMT, after losing 0.4% on Thursday. However, it was still on track to shed 0.2% for the week.

Australia's top central banker said on Thursday it was unlikely interest rates would need to rise in 2022, but added the bank was open to ending bond buying as early as February should the economy recover quicker than expected.

Data on Thursday showed employment figures for November trounced market expectations as the economy was helped by the easing lockdowns.

Resources stocks led gains on the local bourse on Friday, with the energy index .AXEJ climbing as much as 2.3% and the mining index .AXMM rising as much as 1.9% on the back of strong commodity prices.

Global miner BHP BHP.AX added 1.5%, while iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose 1.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed their most in six weeks as they advanced as much as 4.3%, tracking an overnight rise in bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 4.8%.

The benchmark's gains were capped by a 4% plunge in the tech sector .AXIJ, after the Nasdaq .IXIC lost 2.5% overnight as the Federal Reserve's move to wrap up its economic stimulus packages sooner than expected spurred a sell-off in high-growth tech stocks. .N

Afterpay APT.AX, the sector's biggest stock, dropped as much as 6.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.05% to 12,785.1 by 2344 GMT.

