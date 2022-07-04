Australia shares rise as banks gain ahead of RBA meet

By Tejaswi Marthi

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed more than 1% on Monday after banks gained ahead of a possible half percentage-point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and as a jump in commodity stocks added support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO snapped three straight sessions of declines to end the session 1.1% higher. The benchmark slipped 0.4% on Friday.

A Reuters poll found that the RBA is likely to hike its cash rate by 50 basis points again when they meet on Tuesday to tame surging inflation, which hit a 20-year peak in the first quarter of this year.

Robust retail sales and very strong job vacancies data last week further strengthen the case for the central bank to move quickly away from emergency settings, NAB analysts said in a note

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.9% to be among the top gainers, boosted by the "big four" banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX gained between 0.8% and 1.3%.

The gold index .AXGD climbed 2.6% to record its best session since June 17, tracking prices of bullion. GOL/

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

The energy index .AXEJ gained 2.6% as well, despite a fall in oil prices. However, supply concerns limited losses in crude prices. O/R

Santos STO.AX advanced 3.3%, followed by Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX, which closed 2.7% higher.

Miners .AXMM closed 0.2% higher as Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX climbed 0.4% each. IRONORE/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1% to finish the session at 10862.34 points.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.