Australia shares record worst day in 9 weeks after Powell comments

By Harish Sridharan

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday by their most in nearly nine weeks, dragged down by losses in miners and banks, as bets of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States soured risk appetite globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 2% lower at 6,965.5, snapping three straight sessions of gains, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain inflation quashed hopes that the central bank would ride to the rescue of markets as so often in the past. MKTS/GLOB

"Powell's address... was short and as far as equity market investors were concerned, bitter not sweet," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB).

Among individual stocks in Australia, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX dropped 4.9% in its worst day in more than six weeks after posting a slump in annual profit.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner posted a 40% drop in profit and slashed its dividend on declining iron ore prices amid cooling demand from top consumer China. Its margins were further squeezed by rising costs and labour shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mining index .AXMM closed down 2.4%, also weighed down by weaker iron ore, copper and gold prices. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX fell 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Gold stocks .AXGD fell 4.2% to close at their lowest in about six weeks.

Financials .AXFJ fell 2.2% in their worst session since mid-June, with the so-called "Big Four" banks declining between 1.9% and 2.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ, which typically track the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC, tumbled 4.4%. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.9% to 11,506.94.

Among outperformers, a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ surged 9.7% to its highest close since March 1 after the dairy producer posted a better-than-expected annual profit and forecast a positive 2023, benefiting from a recovery in demand for its China and English label products.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

