Australia shares post biggest drop in six weeks as commodity stocks weigh

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their biggest drop in six weeks on Monday, as commodity stocks dragged the resource-heavy bourse lower due to a slump in gold and iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.9% to 7,049 by 0053 GMT, also hitting its lowest level since Aug. 15. It ended 0.02% higher on Friday.

The gold sub-index .AXGD led losses, dropping 3% to hit its lowest levels since July 28, as a strong U.S. dollar hurt bullion prices. GOL/

Gold miners Predictive Discovery PDI.AX and Westgold Resources WGX.AX were the top losers on the sub-index, down 7% and 3.7%, respectively.

Following suit, domestic miners .AXMM retreated 1.4% and were set for their worst day since Aug. 2, as demand woes in China kept iron ore prices at bay. IRONEORE/

Among individual stocks, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX lost more than 1.7%, each.

Interest rate sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ slid 1.9%, tracking their U.S. peers lower after a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Friday led by mega-caps. .N

Computershare CPU.AX and Technologyone TNE.AX were the top laggards on the sub-index, down 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

However, shares of aerial imagery firm Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX jumped 4.6% after it agreed to an A$1.06 billion ($728.86 million) takeover offer from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Investors keenly look to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium on Friday for clues on future rate hikes and near-term policy outlook.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.3% with the country's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX shedding 0.8%, even as the company said it reported its highest ever half-year profit while setting a record dividend.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ lost 0.8%, with the country's so-called 'Big Four' banks tumbling between 0.4% and 1%.

Bucking the trend, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 0.3% to 11,716.99.

($1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.