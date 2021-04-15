ORG

Australia shares poised to wrap up fourth week of gains on muted note

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares struggled for direction on Friday, a day after marking their highest close in nearly 14 months, as gains in mining and gold stocks countered losses in energy names.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.07% to 7,054 in early trade, but was on track to post its fourth straight weekly gain.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the biggest drag on the benchmark index, down 0.84​%, despite crude oil scaling fresh four-week highs on improving demand outlook. O/R

Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX led losses on the sub-index with a drop of 2.98%, after cutting its annual profit guidance for its energy markets division.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 3.7%, capping losses on the benchmark index. Silver Lake Resources Ltd SLR.AX jumped 5.6%, followed by Red 5 Ltd RED.AX, up 5.41​%.

Overnight, bullion prices scaled a more than one-month peak as U.S. Treasury yields slipped. GOL/

Australian miners .AXMM rose as much as 0.7% after iron ore prices recovered from losses on strong demand in the previous session. IRONORE/

Tech stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.7%, led by a 5.2% jump in Altium Ltd ALU.AX and 2.3% gain in Appen APX.AX, after a tech-led Wall Street rally that was fuelled by falling bond yields and strong March U.S. retail sales. .N

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.38% to 12,684.6. Napier Port NPH.NZ led the gains, climbing as much as 2.3%, as it raised its outlook on bright market conditions.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

