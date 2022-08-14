Australia shares poised to rise, NZ up

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to climb on Monday, as investor risk appetite improved on the back of a positive finish in the U.S. stocks on Friday on signs of peaking inflation, while lower commodity prices will likely drag domestic miners and energy players.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.6%, a 60-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed last week 0.2% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 11,802.74 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.