Australia shares poised to rise; NZ flat

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday in tandem with gains in global markets, with investors awaiting economic data from China, the country's top trading partner.

The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 96.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was mostly flat at 11,309.38. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

