Australia shares poised to rise at open; NZ up

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday in tandem with global sentiment, after U.S. unemployment data hinting at a cooling labor market fanned hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause interest rates hikes when it meets next week.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.
