Australia shares poised to rise at open; NZ up

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday in tandem with global sentiment, after U.S. unemployment data hinting at a cooling labor market fanned hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause interest rates hikes when it meets next week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

