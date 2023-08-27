News & Insights

Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ down

August 27, 2023 — 06:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the need for higher-for-longer interest rates and await local retail sales data for clues on domestic monetary policy going forward.

The local share price index futures rose 0.28%, a 31.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.088% by 2224 GMT.

