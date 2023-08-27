Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ down

Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday as investors digested comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the need for higher-for-longer interest rates and await local retail sales data for clues on domestic monetary policy going forward.

The local share price index futures rose 0.28%, a 31.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.088% by 2224 GMT.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.