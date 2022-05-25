Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ climbs

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a positive Wall Street finish overnight that may boost domestic technology stocks, and strong crude prices that will likely lift local energy stocks.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2224 GMT.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.