Australia shares poised to plunge at open, NZ shares fall

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to plunge on Tuesday following an inflation sparked rout in global equities, while a fall in iron ore prices amid concerns of fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China could further dampen sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 2.9%, a 315-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.25% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.8% in early trade.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

