Australia shares poised to open lower; NZ flat

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as a risk-off sentiment prevailed ahead of a key interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

