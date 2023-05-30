Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ flat

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday with energy stocks set to drop on weak oil prices, while worries about U.S. lawmakers opposing a deal to raise the debt ceiling further dented sentiment.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
