Australia shares poised to open lower; NZ falls

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with energy stocks likely to slump on weak oil prices, while investors also worried about future policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and sluggish growth in China.

The local share price index futures fell 1%, a 137-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.