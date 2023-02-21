Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ down

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, in tandem with moves on Wall Street, as fears of further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the local central bank weighed on investor risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 119.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,726.66-points during early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

