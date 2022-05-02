Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ climbs

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to dip on Tuesday as sentiment remained under pressure ahead of a central bank meeting where policymakers are widely expected to hike rates for the first time in more than a decade, while a weak lead from its U.S. peers will further weigh on the market.

The local share price index futures fell 0.34%, a 48 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,819.73 points by 2235 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

