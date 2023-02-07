Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up at the open on Wednesday, likely tracking gains on Wall Street, though the local central bank's signals on more tightening ahead and current decade-high rate hikes could dampen investor sentiments.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 57.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,146.98 points during early trade.

