Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ up

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

February 07, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up at the open on Wednesday, likely tracking gains on Wall Street, though the local central bank's signals on more tightening ahead and current decade-high rate hikes could dampen investor sentiments.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 57.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,146.98 points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.