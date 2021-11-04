Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise at the open on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, bolstered by improving global risk sentiment, while strong bullion prices are expected to aid domestic gold miners.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, an 8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trading.

