Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to rise at the open on Wednesday as hopes of further easing of coronavirus curbs in Victoria amid a steady fall in new daily infections, and a continued accommodative stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, boosted risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose 0.75%, a 46.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Tuesday, slipping 0.08%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

