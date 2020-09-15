Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise at the open on Wednesday as hopes of further easing of coronavirus curbs in Victoria amid a steady fall in new daily infections, and a continued accommodative stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve, boosted risk appetite.

The local share price index futures rose 0.75%, a 46.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Tuesday, slipping 0.08%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

