Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as positive developments regarding COVID-19 vaccine development along with a rise in China's export performance in August boosted investor confidence.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 4.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.