Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ rises

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as strong prices will likely boost local mining stocks, while technology stocks could track a higher overnight Wall Street close due to slowing U.S. inflation data.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.
(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
