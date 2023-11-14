News & Insights

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ rises

November 14, 2023 — 04:35 pm EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as strong prices will likely boost local mining stocks, while technology stocks could track a higher overnight Wall Street close due to slowing U.S. inflation data.

The local share price index futures rose 1.3%, a 109.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.

