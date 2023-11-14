Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ rises

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday as strong prices will likely boost local mining stocks, while technology stocks could track a higher overnight Wall Street close due to slowing U.S. inflation data.

The local share price index futures rose 1.3%, a 109.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.