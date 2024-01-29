Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ inches lower

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Tuesday with potential gains in mining stocks to offset possible losses in energy shares, while investors are expected to closely monitor an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on interest rate decisions for the year.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 1.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% to 7,578.4 points on Monday, its highest close since Jan. 2.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,888.60 points in early trade. (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.