Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ falls

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday after a holiday-extended weekend with mining and energy stocks set to benefit from strong commodity prices, while investors await the minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting.

Australia's benchmark share index futures rose 0.13%, a 17.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.34% to 11,851.5 by 2216 GMT.

