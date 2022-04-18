Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ falls

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday after a holiday-extended weekend with mining and energy stocks set to benefit from strong commodity prices, while investors await the minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting.

Australia's benchmark share index futures rose 0.13%, a 17.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.34% to 11,851.5 by 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.