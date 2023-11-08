Australia shares poised to open higher, NZ down

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday, helped by a likely rise in regional mining stocks on higher prices as sentiment was lifted after a speech by China's central bank governor about support measures for the property market.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

