Australia shares poised to open flat; NZ flat

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday with investors globally cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, data that will give clues on the trajectory of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The local share price index futures inched down 0.02% to a 65.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,839.98 points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.