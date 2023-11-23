Australia shares poised to inch higher, NZ edges up

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher, as an uptick in copper prices are likely to drive gains, however, pressure from other commodity prices could offset a rise in the index.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.1% to 11,195.67 in early trade. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft) ((Shivangi.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.