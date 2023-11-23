News & Insights

Australia shares poised to inch higher, NZ edges up

November 23, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher, as an uptick in copper prices are likely to drive gains, however, pressure from other commodity prices could offset a rise in the index.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2% higher, a 35.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.1% to 11,195.67 in early trade. (Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

