Australia shares poised to fall at open, NZ index down

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday as the outlook for interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide dented sentiment, with domestic technology stocks expected to track weakness on Wall Street.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 42.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2221 GMT.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)

