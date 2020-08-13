Australia shares poised to end week lower; NZ up

Australian shares were to set inch lower on Friday after a rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, while energy stocks are also likely take a hit as crude prices eased after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast.

The local share price index futures fell 0.05%, a 47-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.67% on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded up 0.08% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Deepali.Saxena@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

