Australia shares poised to end week lower; NZ up

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were to set inch lower on Friday after a rally on Wall Street ran out of steam, while energy stocks are also likely take a hit as crude prices eased after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast.

The local share price index futures fell 0.05%, a 47-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.67% on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded up 0.08% by 2205 GMT.

