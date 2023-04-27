Australia shares poised to edge higher, NZ up

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open marginally higher on Friday with likely gains in energy stocks expected to aid the resource-heavy bourse as oil prices surged overnight, though signs of a dampening global economy may weigh on sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 54.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,932.8 points in early trade.

