News & Insights

Australia shares poised to edge higher, NZ up

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 27, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open marginally higher on Friday with likely gains in energy stocks expected to aid the resource-heavy bourse as oil prices surged overnight, though signs of a dampening global economy may weigh on sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 54.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,932.8 points in early trade.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.