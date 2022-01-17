Australia shares poised to edge higher, NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares look set to rise on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained generally positive with the U.S. market closed for a holiday, while local energy stocks are expected to gain on strong prices.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to rise on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained generally positive with the U.S. market closed for a holiday, while local energy stocks are expected to gain on strong prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 74.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 0.3% higher in the last session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index down nearly 0.2% at 12783.1 points by 2140 GMT.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller) ((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters