Australia shares poised to dip at the open on U.S.-China worries

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to slip on Friday, with energy stocks likely to decline, as Wall Street edged lower overnight after U.S. President Joe Biden's comments on China stoked worries over relations between the two nations.

U.S. stocks slid in the last session after Biden warned that China was poised to "eat our lunch," and said the United States must raise its game in the face of the challenge from China.

The local share price index futures slipped 0.03, a 73.1-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.