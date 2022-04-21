Australia shares poised to dip at open, NZ falls

April 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Friday, tracking a weak Wall Street session overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated aggressive rate hike views, while a dip in mining stocks due to lower iron ore prices could drag the benchmark index further.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 95.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,954.0 points in early trade.

