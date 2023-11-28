News & Insights

Australia shares poised for higher open, NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

November 28, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Wednesday as sturdy underlying prices are expected to lift commodity stocks, while investors await domestic inflation data due later in the day to adjust expectations on future rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 37.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

