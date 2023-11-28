Australia shares poised for higher open, NZ rises

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Wednesday as sturdy underlying prices are expected to lift commodity stocks, while investors await domestic inflation data due later in the day to adjust expectations on future rate hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 37.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.