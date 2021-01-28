Australia shares poised for a strong start; NZ jumps

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, recovering from sharp losses in the previous session, as Wall Street rebounded on easing worries of a fallout from hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, recovering from sharp losses in the previous session, as Wall Street rebounded on easing worries of a fallout from hedge funds selling long positions to cover shorts.

The local share price index futures rose 1.0%, a 9.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost nearly 2% on Thursday, posting its worst session since September-end.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters