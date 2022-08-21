Australia shares on track to open lower, NZ slips

Aug 22 - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday after logging five straight weeks of gains for the first time in more than a year, while weak underlying prices are expected to weigh on domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 120.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended the session 0.02% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2226 GMT.

