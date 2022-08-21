Australia shares on track to open lower, NZ slips

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday after logging five straight weeks of gains for the first time in more than a year, while weak underlying prices are expected to weigh on domestic commodity stocks.

Aug 22 - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Monday after logging five straight weeks of gains for the first time in more than a year, while weak underlying prices are expected to weigh on domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 120.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended the session 0.02% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 2226 GMT. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More