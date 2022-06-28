Australia shares on track to open lower, NZ down

June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday, as a drop in June U.S. consumer confidence reaffirmed fears of further aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, while robust commodity prices are expected to aid mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 1.3%, a 171.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% by 1022 GMT.

