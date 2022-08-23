Australia shares on track to open higher, NZ down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with robust commodity prices likely to aid mining and energy stocks, while persistent recession fears amid a global interest-rate hike cycle kept risk appetite in check.
The local share price index futures
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11626.2 in early trade.
