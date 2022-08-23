Australia shares on track to open higher, NZ down

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with robust commodity prices likely to aid mining and energy stocks, while persistent recession fears amid a global interest-rate hike cycle kept risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, an 81.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.2% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11626.2 in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.