Australia shares on track to open flat, NZ rises

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, with a slump in underlying prices following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in China likely denting commodity stocks and limiting gains on the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures was largely unchanged, with a 100.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.