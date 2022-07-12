Australia shares on track to open flat, NZ rises

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, with a slump in underlying prices following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in China likely denting commodity stocks and limiting gains on the resource-heavy bourse.

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, with a slump in underlying prices following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in China likely denting commodity stocks and limiting gains on the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures was largely unchanged, with a 100.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More