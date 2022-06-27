Australia shares on track to open flat; NZ largely unchanged

June 28 - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Tuesday with investors taking their cue from a weak Wall Street session overnight, while a drop in gold prices may hit gold miners on the resource-heavy bourse.

The local share price index futures remained unchanged, a 113-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.9% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat by 1024 GMT.

