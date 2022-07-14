Australia shares on track to fall at open, NZ up

July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday after the country's strong jobs data and a red-hot U.S. inflation reading bolstered fears of a possible recession, while poor underlying prices are expected to weigh on domestic commodity stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 161.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.4% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11199.3 points in early trade. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.