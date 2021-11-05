Australia shares notch best week in a month as c.bank lifts growth view

By Anushka Trivedi

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares firmed on Friday, clocking their best week in a month, as the country's central bank boosted its 2022 growth forecast and shares of Link Administration surged to over a two-month high on a buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.4% higher at 7,456.90, adding 1.8% for the week. The benchmark closed up 0.5% on Thursday.

In a quarterly monetary policy report, the Reserve Bank of Australia boosted economic growth projections for next year by more than a percentage point to a heady 5.5% but remained dovish on the interest rate outlook.

However, analysts were far more bullish on Australia's growth prospects and envisaged RBA's conditions for tighter monetary policy would be met sooner than expected with a rate hike sometime in 2023.

Gold stocks .AXGD rallied 3.6% to be the biggest percentage gainers as bullion advanced on the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to keep interest rates steady for a while. GOL/

Top miners Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX added 6.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

The metals and mining index .AXMM added 0.7% at the end of a volatile week where iron ore prices slumped considerably. The sub-index marked its third straight weekly loss.

On the day, iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ tripped 1.6% as Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX lost nearly 2% on slashing its reserves estimate at a project again, while weakness in coal prices hit Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX.

Link Administration LNK.AX rose 9% to be the top gainer on the benchmark index, as the share registry firm said it would consider a fresh A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) offer from private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1% to finish the session at 13,074.6, with Port Of Tauranga POT.NZ leading gains.

($1 = 1.3530 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.