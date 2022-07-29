Australia shares log first monthly gain in four as sharp rate-hike fears ebb

By Himanshi Akhand

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares logged their first monthly rise in four, with miners leading gains on Friday, as signs of an economic slowdown and cooling inflation raised hopes of a less aggressive central bank monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended up 0.8% at 6,945.20, its highest closing level since June 9. The benchmark gained 5.7% in July.

"July has been good for the markets ... With the belief that the market bottom is already in place, risk assets are back in favour, and investors are probably doing some amount of bottom fishing," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.

The Australian market scaled back rate hike expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) after second-quarter inflation data came slightly below estimates. Economists polled by Reuters expect another 50-basis-point rate hike on Aug. 2.

"Investor sentiment got a boost after signs of a slowdown in the Australian economy were visible, which leads to the belief that the RBA may turn dovish next week while deciding on rates," Sawhney added.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM led the gains on Friday, rising 1%. The sub-index also logged its best weekly rise since late-March. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

Banking stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.6% with the so-called "big four" banks rising between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 3.5% and were the top percentage gainers on the benchmark. The sub-index also marked its best week since mid-April.

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 3.7% and 4%, respectively.

Healthcare .AXHJ was the only sector in the red, down 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.5% to 11,492.65, its highest closing level since May 6. NZ50 rose 5.7% in July, its best month since April 2020.

