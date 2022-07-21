Australia shares likely to trade higher, NZ down

July 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open a tad higher on Friday, with tech stocks potentially lifting the benchmark on positive headlines from Wall Street, while investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week for another interest rate hike.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.3%, a 96.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% by 2240 GMT.

