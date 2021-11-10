Australia shares likely to track Wall Street lower, NZ edges up

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, on track for their fourth straight session in the red, likely tracking the overnight tumble on Wall Street as inflation concerns rose amid supply chain constraints.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 20.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.14% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2125 GMT.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Dhriti.Garg@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.