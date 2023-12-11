Australia shares likely to tick higher at open, NZ flat

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday as investors remain guarded before a flurry of crucial economic data ahead in the week, including local employment, U.S. inflation data and the Fed's monetary policy meeting.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained largely flat in early trade.
