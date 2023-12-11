Australia shares likely to tick higher at open, NZ flat

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday as investors remain guarded before a flurry of crucial economic data ahead in the week, including local employment, U.S. inflation data and the Fed's monetary policy meeting.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 28.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.