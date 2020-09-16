US Markets
Australia shares likely to slip at the open, NZ rises

Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street down, as a renewed tech sell-off erased initial gains notched by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on optimism stoked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's continued dovish stance.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 6.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

