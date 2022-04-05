Australia shares likely to slip at open, NZ falls

April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday, with losses in energy stocks likely weighing on the benchmark as oil prices tumbled overnight, while renewed fears of a potentially faster global rate hike cycle may keep risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 78.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2228 GMT.

