Australia shares likely to slip at open, NZ falls

Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday, with losses in energy stocks likely weighing on the benchmark as oil prices tumbled overnight, while renewed fears of a potentially faster global rate hike cycle may keep risk appetite in check.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 78.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% by 2228 GMT.

