Australia shares likely to slip at open; NZ drops

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
marginally lower on Wednesday after a rebound in U.S. Treasury
yields pulled major indexes on Wall Street lower, while firmer
underlying prices are likely to propel commodity stocks higher
and offset some losses.
The local share price index futures
