Australia shares likely to slip at open; NZ drops

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally lower on Wednesday after a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields pulled major indexes on Wall Street lower, while firmer underlying prices are likely to propel commodity stocks higher and offset some losses. The local share price index futures fell about 0.1%, a 37-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,868.21 by 1027 GMT.

