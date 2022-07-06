Australia shares likely to rise tracking Wall Street overnight; NZ flat

July 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares may be heading for a positive start on Thursday, likely tracking their Wall Street peers as investors digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's firm stance to tame rising cost pressures even if it meant slow economic growth.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 62.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

